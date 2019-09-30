15 hottest fall boots on sale at Nordstrom right now

Fall is officially here, and that means it's time to swap out your flip-flops and sandals for boots and booties. While it's fun to splurge on new shoes to kick off the season, finding fall's cutest and trendiest styles already on sale is even better.

We scoured Nordstrom's sale section to find the best deals on fall boots from designers including Tory Burch, Sam Edelman and Madewell, for up to 60 percent off. Whether you're looking for a fresh new pair of over-the-knee boots, a trendy pair of snake print or lug sole booties, or a classic Chelsea boot, there are plenty of styles on sale.

Some sizes are already selling out so you'll want to be speedy. Scroll down to check out 15 of our favorite on-trend boot styles.

Chelsea boots

A classic Chelsea boot never goes out of style, like this pair from Sam Edelman. If you're looking for a Chelsea boot with a fun upgrade, try this heeled pair from Tory Burch with its lug sole or this waterproof Chelsea rain boot from Madewell, which is perfect the perfect mix of style and function.

Sam Edelman Petty Chelsea Boot ($104, originally $129.95; nordstrom.com)

Madewell The Chelsea Rain Boot ($61.20, originally $68; nordstrom.com)

Tory Burch Miller Chelsea Boot ($321, originally $428; nordstrom.com)

Snake print boots

Animal prints have been trending for the past few seasons, and this fall, they're showing no signs of slowing down. Try rocking a pair of neutral-hued snake print booties for a sophisticated take on the animal print trend.

Sam Edelman Winona Bootie (starting at $95.98, originally starting at $159.95; nordstrom.com)

Tony Bianco Gessy Boot ($121.17, originally $201.95; nordstrom.com)

Frye Veronica Combat Boot ($197.90, originally $277.95; nordstrom.com)

Over-the-knee boots

Like Chelsea boots, over-the-knee boots have become a staple shoe style for fall. Snag a luxe pair of Schutz boots for under $320 or try a gorgeous pair from Steve Madden and Jessica Simpson, both for under $100.

Steve Madden Everly Over-the-Knee Boot ($99.95, originally $129.95; nordstrom.com)

Schutz Anamaria Over the Knee Boot ($316, originally $394.95; nordstrom.com)

Jessica Simpson Ladee Over-the-Knee Boot ($89.96, originally $149.95; nordstrom.com)

Lug sole combat boots

One of the coolest "ugly" fashion trends happening for fall is the lug sole, or combat boot. As the '90s resurgence continues, pairing lug sole combat boots with dresses, slip skirts, and trousers, becomes even cooler. Snag a classic pair from Dr. Martens, a high heel pair from Jeffrey Campbell, or a luxe low-top bootie from ALLSAINTS.

Jeffrey Campbell Legion High Heel Boot ($132, originally $164.95; nordstrom.com)

Dr. Martens Jadon Boot ($144, originally $180; nordstrom.com)

Allsaints Yarrow Boots ($208.77, originally $347.95; nordstrom.com)

Western-inspired boots

Western-inspired boots have been steadily trending over the past few seasons, and just like animal prints and lug sole combat boots, the trend is only getting bigger for fall 2019. We especially love Western-inspired boots in a winter white hue, a dark animal print, or an edgy style with lots of hardware like the styles below.

Sam Edelman Iris Western Boot ($125.96, originally $179.95; nordstrom.com)

Splendid Hertha II Ankle Boot ($117.60, originally $167.95; nordstrom.com)

Allsaints Rolene Western Belted Bootie ($238.77, originally $397.95; nordstrom.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.