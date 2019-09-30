Upgrade your Instant Pot with this attachable air fryer

If you're as obsessed with your Instant Pot as we are, there's good news. You can make it even better. The Mealthy CrispLid converts your pressure cooker into an air fryer so you can broil, crisp and air fry anything and everything.

The CrispLid can be placed on any 6- to 8-quart electric pressure cooker. It has easy-to-use controls, so setting time and temperature is a breeze, and as an added bonus, it has dishwasher safe accessories, so clean up is quick and effortless.

Set up is simple. Just unplug your pressure cooker, releasing any pressure, if necessary, then place the CrispLid on top. There's a handle on the lid so your hands don't have to come in contact with the heated elements. Lock the lid in place and select your temperature, up to 500 degrees. Then just punch in your cook time and get frying.

Coming in black, it has a transparent tempered glass lid so you can watch your food air fry to a crisp. The lid also comes with an air frying basket, a 3-inch raised trivet, a silicone trivet and a pair of stainless steel tongs. And with its compact design, it won't add clutter your kitchen.

Fry up chicken wings, veggies, or even banana bread with the CrispLid online recipe book. Favorite reviewer recipes include corn on the cob, onion rings and crispy pork chops. So if you're ready to heat up your Instant Pot game, check out the Mealthy CrispLid and make your next meal a crispy one.