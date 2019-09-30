(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- President Trump and those close to him have lagged in mounting a viable defense nearly a week since House Speaker Pelosi announced she would launch a formal impeachment inquiry.
-- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate "would have no choice but to" take up impeachment if the House passed articles charging the President.
-- NASA is close to finding life on Mars, but the world isn't ready for the discovery, the agency's chief scientist said.
-- CVS pulls Zantac and similar heartburn drugs because of cancer worries.
-- "Clueless" actress Stacey Dash was arrested for domestic battery after an incident Sunday night in New Port Richey, Florida, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
-- California just passed a law that allows college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness.
-- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was crowned the fastest woman in the world -- but very few spectators were there to see it.
-- busbee, the Grammy-nominated US songwriter and producer, has died, music publishing company Warner Chappell Music confirmed.