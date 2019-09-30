19 pregnant teens and women rescued from suspected baby traffickers in Nigeria, police say

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Nineteen pregnant teens and women were rescued as Nigerian police busted a suspected child trafficking ring planning to sell babies, a police spokesman told CNN on Monday.

The victims, ranging in age from 15 to 28, were found in different locations in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, in a police raid earlier this month, police said.

Two women accused of operating homes where the victims were found have been arrested on suspicion of selling babies, and investigators are searching for a prime suspect in the case, Lagos police spokesman Bala Elkana said.

Four children also were freed in the raid, police said. The captors also are accused of planning to sell these children; investigators still are trying to determine where these children came from, police said.

The two arrested suspects still were in police custody Monday.

