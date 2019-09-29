A raging fire in North Carolina affecting multiple structures has been contained, fire chief says

(CNN) A massive blaze in a small coastal North Carolina town has been contained, the fire chief said.

Surf City Fire Chief Allen Wilson said a call came in Sunday evening about a fire that had affected three homes, CNN affiliate WWAY reported.

The fire appears to have engulfed multiple waterfront properties, according to pictures and video from Surf City Police's Twitter account.

Late Sunday, multiple agencies were working to extinguish the fire that according to CNN affiliate WECT had engulfed multiple buildings.

After containing the fire, crews worked on extinguishing the hot spots that were left, WWAY reported.

Crews from Topsail Fire, North Topsail Fire and Pender County were all working on scene, Wilson told WECT.

