The undefeated Patriots and Bills will face off this NFL Sunday

(CNN) When games finish on Monday night, we'll already be a quarter of the way through the NFL season. With eight teams still undefeated, week four will be instrumental in determining the favorites to play in Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Florida in February.

With an action-packed Sunday coming up, here are three things to watch for:

1. Undefeated Patriots take on Undefeated Bills

The New England Patriots 2007 run during the regular season is only second to the gold standard set by the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins. However, it's been tough road for coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, who've opened the season with four straight victories. If they defeat the Bills on Sunday, it'll be only the fourth time the Patriots have opened the year 4-0 in the era of Belichick and Brady, and the first time since 2015.

For his part, Brady isn't overlooking the Buffalo Bills. "They play well at home, it's a great environment, so it's pretty tough...this is going to be the toughest team we've faced, and we're going to have to play a good game," he said at his mid-week press conference on Wednesday.