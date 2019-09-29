How to watch your favorite teams this NFL Sunday

(CNN)Oh snap! NFL Sunday is back.
Four weeks in and we've already seen some electrifying plays, cuts, injuries, bizarre fashion choices and even a massive fire on the sidelines.
With 13 new match ups, the excitement continues. Here's a rundown of all the teams playing and how to watch:
Tennessee Titans vs. Atlanta Falcons
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
Oakland Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
Washington Redskins vs. New York Giants
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California
Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals
Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears
Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Denver Broncos
Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints
Watch: 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, playing at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana