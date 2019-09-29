Breaking News

How to watch your favorite teams this NFL Sunday

CNN Staff

Updated 1:23 AM ET, Sun September 29, 2019

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) breaks away from Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) to run downfield last Sunday in Landover, Maryland.
(CNN)Oh snap! NFL Sunday is back.

Four weeks in and we've already seen some electrifying plays, cuts, injuries, bizarre fashion choices and even a massive fire on the sidelines.
With 13 new match ups, the excitement continues. Here's a rundown of all the teams playing and how to watch:

Tennessee Titans vs. Atlanta Falcons

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
    New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York

    Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

    Oakland Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

    Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

    Washington Redskins vs. New York Giants

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

    Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

    Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams

    Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California

    Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

    Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

    Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears

    Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

    Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Denver Broncos

    Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

      Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints

      Watch: 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, playing at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana