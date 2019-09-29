An Auburn player tumbled into Mississippi State's bulldog mascot. Don't worry, the dog's fine

(CNN) Mississippi State University's bulldog mascot, Bully, is resting up Sunday after a football player from rival Auburn crashed into him on the sidelines during Saturday's game.

It happened as Bully XXI was on his leash near the end zone during the first quarter and about to head off the field to cool down, his handler Lisa Pritchard said. That's when Auburn running back JaTarvious Whitlow came flying towards him after scoring a touchdown.

Bully, get your head on a swivel. pic.twitter.com/Fb60J4WorX — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) September 28, 2019

Video of the game shows Whitlow tumbling into Bully, pushing the dog sideways. Bully somehow stayed on his feet -- apparently bulldogs don't go down easily -- but glared at Whitlow as the two came face to face with each other.

Luckily, neither were injured in the collision. Pritchard told CNN that Bully is perfectly fine and was just startled.

They even reassured fans on the dog's Twitter account: "Hey Bulldog Nation. Just want everyone to know I am fine!! I'm headed back out on the field now."

