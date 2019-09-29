After 12 years in the NFL, Matthew Slater of the New England Patriots scored his first touchdown

(CNN) Matthew Slater of the New England Patriots scored the first touchdown of his 12-year career with the NFL on Sunday.

The wide receiver made the touchdown during the Patriots' game against the Buffalo Bills.

Slater recovered a punt blocked by J.C. Jackson. He scooped the ball and ran 11 yards untouched into the end zone. Once he crossed the goal line, Slater slid on the turf, leaned backward, and raised his arms in celebration.

Slater said the first thing that went through his mind was "thank you, Jesus."

"I think everyone dreams of scoring a touchdown at some point," Slater told reporters after the game. "And 12 years, I was dreaming about touchdowns less and less than I was early on."

Read More