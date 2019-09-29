As Trump touts his border wall, Los Angeles is about to unveil a monument to migrants

Los Angeles (CNN) Sparks fly as Dan Medina puts the finishing touches on a sculpture that's been months in the making.

When he's done, a bronze statue portraying a Mexican migrant and his family will be standing on a pedestal near the downtown Los Angeles spot where the city was founded.

Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar says when it's unveiled Sunday, the 19-foot-tall sculpture near the city's historic Olvera Street will be the first monument to honor the migrants known as braceros -- a group he says officials felt it's particularly important to recognize.

"Their story hasn't been told," he says.

Millions of guest workers came to the United States from Mexico under a government program that lasted for decades. They were known as braceros -- a term for manual laborers stemming from "brazo," the Spanish word for "arm."

