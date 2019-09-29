City says man killed by police in case of mistaken identity had no constitutional rights because he wasn't a citizen

(CNN) An attorney for a city in Mississippi said in court documents a man who was shot by police in a case of mistaken identity has no Fourth or 14th Amendment protections because he was not a US citizen.

Ismael Lopez was shot and killed at his mobile home in July 2017 after police mixed up his address with that of a man wanted for domestic assault. Murray Wells, an attorney representing Lopez's family, said an investigation commissioned by his firm revealed that Lopez died of a single bullet to the back of the head.

In June, Lopez's family filed a $20 million wrongful-death lawsuit in federal court against Southaven, the city's police chief and the officers involved in Lopez's death.

In response, an attorney for the city filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on September 4, saying Lopez had no Fourth or 14th Amendment protections because Lopez was an "illegal alien" at the time of his death.

The city also said Lopez was a convicted felon "for a crime of violence" while in the US, and did "not have the same rights as legal or resident aliens."