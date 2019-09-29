Houthi rebels show video of alleged attack on Saudi and Yemeni forces

Abu Dhabi (CNN) Yemen's Houthi rebels have released video claiming responsibility for a 72-hour attack on Saudi Arabian and Yemeni forces that purportedly left hundreds dead.

Brigadier Gen. Yahya Saree, a spokesman for the Houthi forces, said the operation in the Saudi province of Najran was months in the making and involved luring the enemy into what he called the "biggest trap."

The attack, if verified, would represent one of the largest in Yemen's bloody, years-long civil war, which has pitted a coalition led by Saudi Arabia in support of the internationally recognized Yemeni government against the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Saree, who made the claims during a televised address Sunday, said rebels had "liberated" a 350 square kilometer (135 square mile) area while also capturing scores of enemy vehicles and thousands of soldiers who surrendered.

"The prisoners include large numbers of commanders, officers and soldiers of the Saudi army," Saree added.

