Humans can get tuberculosis from deer, the CDC says

(CNN) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found another unusual way animals can get humans sick. Luckily, this one doesn't involve kisses from your pet.

The unnamed patient had hunted deer in the same area where two other hunters were infected more than 15 years earlier.

In his case, he likely inhaled infectious pathogens of bovine tuberculosis, a mycobacterium that can sicken humans, while removing a dead deer's infected organs, the CDC said.

It's the second report concerning disease-carrying animals the CDC has released this month. In the first, the problem was affection: Officials implored chicken owners to stop kissing, snuggling and sharing their homes with their fowl after a whopping 13% of people who contracted salmonella 'fessed up to smooching their birds.

