Former Barcelona star Giovani dos Santos suffers gruesome injury

(CNN) Club America forward Giovani dos Santos was hospitalized after suffering a gruesome leg injury during Saturday's match against C.D. Guadalajara.

"Giovani dos Santos underwent a medical evaluation where it was determined he suffered an injury to his right quadriceps," Club America said in a tweet . "A bone lesion has been ruled out."

The soccer club said dos Santos will undergo surgery, which will be followed by about 6 weeks of recovery.

Thirty-seven minutes into the game on Saturday, the midfielder was left writhing in pain after Chivas center back Antonio Briseno kicked dos Santos above his knee.

Dos Santos was going for the ball in Chivas's half of the field when Briseño attempted a studs-up challenge.

