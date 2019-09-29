Former Barcelona star Giovani dos Santos suffers gruesome injury

(CNN)Club America forward Giovani dos Santos was hospitalized after suffering a gruesome leg injury during Saturday's match against C.D. Guadalajara.
"Giovani dos Santos underwent a medical evaluation where it was determined he suffered an injury to his right quadriceps," Club America said in a tweet. "A bone lesion has been ruled out."
The soccer club said dos Santos will undergo surgery, which will be followed by about 6 weeks of recovery.
Thirty-seven minutes into the game on Saturday, the midfielder was left writhing in pain after Chivas center back Antonio Briseno kicked dos Santos above his knee.
Dos Santos was going for the ball in Chivas's half of the field when Briseño attempted a studs-up challenge.
The powerful strike sent dos Santos flying. Briseno's studs left a gaping wound in Santos' right leg.
The former Tottenham and Barcelona star was in tears as the medical staff rushed him off the field with his leg immobilized.
After the brutal tackle, Briseno received a red card and forward Andres Ibarguen replaced his injured teammate.
This is not dos Santos' first unlucky injury. The soccer player suffered multiple injuries during his time with LA Galaxy which eventually led to the club buying out the international midfielder's contract.
Although dos Santos left the game on a stretcher, Club America claimed a 4-1 victory over Guadalajara at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.