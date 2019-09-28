Thieves steal 50,000 apples from an Indiana orchard

(CNN) A few bad apples stole 50,000 good ones from an orchard in LaPorte County, Indiana.

Jon and Robyn Drummond, owners of Williams Orchard , reported to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office last Saturday that thieves had stolen the apples from an acre of trees.

"I was floored," Jon Drummond told CNN. "When someone comes in and commercially steals from you, it's like, whoa. That's a little disheartening."

Williams Orchard was founded in the 1860s.

"Almost every single apple from every single tree was completely wiped out," he said. "It was cleanly picked. I was like, oh my God, someone came in and stole these apples."

The Drummonds recently purchased the orchard, which was established in the 1860s, and even hosted a grand reopening on Labor Day weekend.

