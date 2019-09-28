Snoop Dogg's 10-day-old grandson dies

(CNN) Snoop Dogg's grandson was only alive for 10 days when he died Wednesday in his father's arms.

Corde Broadus, Snoop Dogg's son, shared the news of son Kai's death in an emotional post on Instagram, writing that Kai's influence will continue to impact and inspire him.

"He died in my arms and that feeling of energy will never leave me. Kai wants all of you to kno he's doing great and wants to continue to inspire those who light is dim," he wrote.

Broadus continued that he and mother Soraya Love will "use his energy" to raise daughter Elleven to be "the best person she can be for ALL of us."

Other members of the family have expressed grief over the situation, too.

