(CNN) A horse that was racing Saturday at California's Santa Anita Park was injured after a bad step and was euthanized on the track, the 32nd equine death tied to the famed track since December.

Emtech, a 3-year-old colt, had two broken front forelimbs, track owners the Stronach Group said in a news release

The horse was between competitors in the upper stretch when Emtech took a bad step, according to the race report on Equibase.com

"As is protocol at Santa Anita, we will open an immediate review into what factors could have contributed to Emtech's injury," Stronach Group Chief Veterinarian Dr. Dionne Benson said. "Santa Anita will work closely with the California Horse Racing Board and will continue to brief our stakeholders and all of our constituents, including the public, as more facts come in.

Emtech had raced four previous times in 2019, winning once and finishing in the top three three times. He also won his only race of 2018.

