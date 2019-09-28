Former chief of Army communications at Mar-a-Lago gets probation for lying during child pornography investigation

(CNN) A US serviceman who oversaw Army communications at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida was sentenced to three years of probation for lying during a child pornography investigation, according to court documents.

Richard Ciccarella told federal agents that he was the "Non-commissioned Officer in Charge" of White House communications at Mar-a-Lago, the documents state.

He headed the Army's communication detail at the resort from August 2017 to March 2018, The Palm Beach Post reported

In July, about two months after his arrest, Ciccarella pleaded guilty to making a false statement to a federal agent during the child pornography investigation.

He had uploaded photos of a female relative to a Russian website under the username RICH25N and also saved images in other folders accessible online, the documents state.

