LeBron James and Gabrielle Union bet tacos on the Ohio State vs. Nebraska game

(CNN) On Saturday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes are going head-to-head with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and there's a lot at stake.

Well, a lot of tacos.

LeBron James challenged his friend Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade as well Wade's wife, actress Gabrielle Union, to a bet, and the winner gets to pick where to go for Taco Tuesday.

"I love you guys and I know you guys are SUPER EXCITED today but this won't end well for you guys! #GoBucks P.S. Small/Big Bet??" the four-time MVP said, tagging Wade and Union in his tweet.

"BIG BET... Winner chooses next #TacoTuesday location??" Union said in response.

