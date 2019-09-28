Kentucky miners, still seeking back pay, end coal train protest after two months

(CNN) Coal miners in Kentucky who began blocking the tracks of a train in late July after the company they worked for filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy have ended their protest, Cumberland Mayor Charles Raleigh said Saturday.

The sudden bankruptcy filing July 1 by mine operator Blackjewel left hundreds of workers without pay. Some of the former employees began their blockade of the coal train after it arrived on Blackjewel property in late July.

While the protest is over, the fight for lost jobs and wages will continue in bankruptcy court, Raleigh said.

"The miners stayed the course, but had to find other work to provide for their families," Raleigh told CNN.

Miner Chris Rowe told CNN affiliate WYMT he and his wife were at the tracks from the beginning and during the protest only went home to take showers. He had mixed emotions about ending the blockade.

