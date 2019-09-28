A man accused of threatening to attack a Jewish community center faces federal charges

(CNN) A man arrested last month for allegedly threatening to attack an Ohio Jewish community center has been indicted on federal charges, the US Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Ohio said Friday in a news release.

James P. Reardon, 20, was charged with one count of transmitting an interstate communication threat and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, the news release said.

The New Middletown, Ohio, man was arrested when an Instagram account that allegedly belonged to Reardon featured a video that showed a man holding an assault rifle as audio played of gunshots, sirens and people screaming, the news release said, citing the criminal complaint.

The post tagged the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, the news release said. The post was accompanied by a caption that read, "Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist Seamus O'Rearedon" -- a Gaelic version of Reardon's name.

"This defendant used a firearm to threaten people who simply want to worship as they choose, as guaranteed by our Constitution," US Attorney Justin Herdman said in a statement. "Law enforcement will not stand by and allow someone to intimidate others with threats of violence."

