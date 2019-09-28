A new monument will honor the victims of a century-old racist massacre. Some say it's not where it should be

(CNN) One hundred years ago, Kyle Miller's great uncles were shot and killed passing through Elaine, Arkansas, on their way home from a hunting trip.

They were among the hundreds of black people murdered in the first days of October 1919 by white mobs and government troops who poured into the small farming community on the Arkansas Delta after false rumors of an uprising by black sharecroppers.

This week, Miller and other members of the Elaine Massacre Memorial board will unveil a monument in Helena, Arkansas, to commemorate the killings.

It will be the first of its kind to honor the victims of the massacre and, its supporters hope, a first step toward acknowledging and healing from the tragedy.

"It was an ugly part of our history and it was something that most people didn't want to remember," Miller said. "I think everybody's realizing that there's more conversations that need to be had."

Read More