(CNN) Alabama investigators are looking into the hot car death of an 11-month-old boy after he and his twin sister were left for hours in a vehicle at a car dealership Friday, police said.

Emergency responders went to Sunny King Honda around 11:54 a.m. after receiving a 911 call of two infants inside a vehicle, Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge said.

Their father, who works for the dealership, had taken the twins out of the backseat of his personal car by the time officers arrived, the chief said. The 11-month-olds were still in their carseats.

Both were transported to the Regional Medical Center emergency room, where the boy passed away. His twin sister is doing well, Partridge said.

Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown told CNN affiliate WIAT that the twins were in the car from about 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

