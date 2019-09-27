Houston department's first Sikh deputy was fatally 'shot from behind,' sheriff says

(CNN) A Houston-area deputy who was the first Sikh member of his department was fatally shot from behind Friday, authorities said.

Sandeep Dhaliwal was a 10-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff's Office and a father of three, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a press conference.

"He wore the turban, he represented his community with integrity, respect and pride and he was respected by all," Gonzalez said.

Dhaliwal was conducting a traffic stop, the sheriff said. There were two people in the vehicle. As Dhaliwal was headed back to his patrol car, Gonzalez said a man got out of the vehicle with a pistol.

"In a cold-blooded manner, ambush style, (he) shot Deputy Dhaliwal from behind," Gonzalez said.

Read More