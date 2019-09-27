No suspect identified in South Carolina mail carrier's shooting death

(CNN) A veteran letter carrier was shot and killed this week while delivering mail in rural South Carolina, according to the US Postal Inspection Service.

Irene Pressley delivered mail for the post office in Andrews, South Carolina, and had worked for the service for almost 22 years, said David McGinnis, the inspector in charge of the US Postal Service's Charlotte Division.

"Make no mistake, the perpetrators of this crime will face justice," McGinnis said during a Friday news conference. "Nothing we do is more important."

Jody Bouchette lives near where Pressley was found shot to death in her vehicle on her rural route Monday.

"She was a sweet lady," he told CNN affiliate WCSC on Tuesday. "She would do anything in the world."

