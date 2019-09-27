Skydiver dies after crashing into big rig trailer on California highway

(CNN) A skydiver was killed after she hit a big rig trailer and crash-landed on a Northern California highway outside an airport.

The 28-year-old woman was skydiving with a group of seven people around 2 p.m. Thursday, California Highway Patrol PIO Ruben Jones told CNN.

The group took off from the Lodi Parachute Center. CNN has reached out to the facility for comment.

Conditions were windy, and the woman crashed into the truck during the skydiving group's descent near the Lodi Airport, Jones said.

