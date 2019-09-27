A gunman in Texas was targeting drivers needing roadside help, police said

(CNN) A person suspected of shooting two people and killing one in Ector County, Texas, is in custody as of Friday evening, according to the Ector County Sheriff's Department.

The shooter targeted people who were parked on the roadside, the sheriff's department said.

"This individual apparently pulled up there, and offered to help but it turned bad," Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said in a press conference Friday.

Officials believe the string of shootings have been done by the same person, according to Griffis. While the vehicle descriptions have been similar, the sheriff said the suspect descriptions have varied.

"I hate that this is happening," Griffis said. "In our hometown again ... we're going to get them."

