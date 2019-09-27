(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi believes Attorney General William Barr "has gone rogue."
-- Meanwhile, there's a list of House Democrats who do not support impeachment proceedings. Click here to see Why.
-- A 12-year-old African-American girl says her white classmates pinned her down and cut her dreadlocks.
-- Ex-police officer Amber Guyger testified that she wishes Botham Jean 'was the one with the gun who had killed me.'
-- An Illinois man was found guilty of hate crimes after harassing a woman with a Puerto Rico flag shirt.
-- The world's first transgender professional boxer became the face of Everlast, the leading brand in boxing.
-- The House of Representatives approved a resolution to overturn President Trump's national emergency border declaration.
-- A skydiver dies after crashing into big rig trailer on a Northern California highway near an airport.