Police say thieves stole three 9/11 memorial plaques at New Jersey park

(CNN) Police are looking for whoever is responsible for stealing 9/11 remembrance plaques from a memorial in New Jersey just a few weeks after the world marked the 18th anniversary of the terror attacks.

The Atlantic Highlands Police Department is investigating after three bronze plaques from the Monmouth County 9/11 Memorial on Mount Mitchill went missing between Wednesday and Thursday, according to police. Now the park is left with one.

The plaques are one of three memorials at Mount Mitchill, a park in Atlantic Highlands, dedicated to reflection and remembrance of the day's events.

Each plaque has a timeline of the events from the morning of 9/11 inscribed on it. The plaques were wedged into boulders that mark the pathway toward the park's scenic overlook.

From Mount Mitchill's scenic overlook, you can see the New York skyline and the Sandy Hook Bay. After the 9/11 attacks, the park took on new meaning for the Monmouth County community, according to the Monmouth County Parks Department's website.

