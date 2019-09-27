Evacuations are underway for a gas leak in a Massachusetts city where gas explosions happened a year ago

(CNN) A gas leak is forcing the evacuation of homes in Lawrence, Massachusetts, one of the communities hit last year by a string of gas explosions that killed at least one person.

Power has been cut to 1,900 homes in the city, about 30 miles north of Boston, due to the gas leak, National Grid spokesman John Lamontagne told CNN. About 80,000 people live in Lawrence.

"We have crews on scene working with the Lawrence (Fire Department) working to evacuate residents and make area safe," Columbia Gas of Massachusetts spokeswoman Tracy Stefanowicz tells CNN.

"We do not have details about number of customers or cause of the gas leak at this time," she said.

The situation began around 3 a.m. ET, the Lawrence Police Department told CNN. National Grid got a request to cut power at 4:30 a.m. ET, Lamontagne said.

