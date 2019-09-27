Larry Irving is the first African American inducted into the Internet Hall of Fame

(CNN) Larry Irving was inducted into the Internet Hall of Fame on Friday, becoming the first African American to be inducted into the group since its founding in 2012.

Irving produced the first empirical study proving the existence of the digital divide and is credited with coining the term, one of the reasons he was selected as an inductee.

He produced that study while serving in the Clinton Administration as an adviser on telecommunications and information technology issues. He was one of the principal architects of the administration's telecommunications and Internet policies.

Irving told CNN that he is grateful for the recognition, but he hopes there will be more people in minority groups in his footsteps.

"I'm hopeful that my coming into the Hall of Fame will lead to more opportunities for more minorities to become players in this industry," he said.

