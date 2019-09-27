A 12-year-old African-American girl says her white classmates pinned her down and cut her dreadlocks

(CNN) A 12-year-old African-American girl says three of her white male classmates pinned her down and cut several of her dreadlocks, according to reports from CNN affiliate WJLA and The Washington Post.

The girl, Amari Allen, told WJLA that three white boys at Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Virginia, pinned her on Monday to a playground slide.

They held her hands behind her back, Amari told the station, covered her mouth and clipped her hair, calling it "ugly" and "nappy."

"Why would they do this?" she recalled thinking at the time, WJLA reported. "Is it only me that's being affected?"

"I've never thought about bullying being part of this curriculum," Amari's grandmother told WJLA, saying she enrolled her granddaughter there in hopes that she would have a safe experience.

