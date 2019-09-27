A professor held her student's baby while giving a 3-hour lecture so the mother could take notes

(CNN) Last Thursday, when a Georgia college student couldn't find a babysitter, her professor volunteered to hold the student's baby while teaching a three-hour anatomy class.

A photo from that class is showing the world what kindness and compassion look like.

Ramata Sissoko Cissé, an assistant professor of biology at Georgia Gwinnett College in the Atlanta suburb of Lawrenceville, told CNN that one of her students called her late the night before class to let Cissé know that her babysitter was sick. Due to that, the student would have to bring her baby to Cissé's anatomy and physiology class the next day.

The professor, a mother of three, gave her the green light. "For her to trust me made me feel like I had to help," Cissé said. "It's like a moral responsibility."

But in class, the baby kept moving, and it was hard for the student to hold her son and write at the same time.

