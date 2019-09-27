Missouri man charged with intentionally starting Reservoir Fire in California

(CNN) A Missouri man has been arrested and charged him with arson in connection with Reservoir Fire that burned approximately 128 acres, according to California fire officials.

The suspect, Freddie Owen Graham, 68, had flown in from Missouri and rented a car, which he used to drive along Calaveras Road in Santa Clara County to start the fires, according to an investigation report by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire.

The fires were dubbed the Reservoir Fire due to the fire's proximity to the Calaveras Reservoir north of San Jose.

Freddie Graham was arrested by Cal Fire investigators on September 23.

Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested Graham on September 23 and charged him with 13 counts of arson to forest land and two counts of arson during a state of emergency.

According to the report, an unnamed citizen contacted Cal Fire on September 20 to report they saw Graham acting suspiciously trying to use his cell phone in an area where there was no service. Photos of Graham and his vehicle, a silver SUV with Oregon license plates, were sent to Cal Fire investigators, the report said.

