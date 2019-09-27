Astronaut takes stunning picture of her best friend launching into space

(CNN) Sinuous smoke soars above the Earth's atmosphere while a bright star - actually a Russian Soyuz rocket - stands against the dark night sky, encircled by a ring.

This is the jaw-dropping picture that NASA astronaut Christina Koch snapped Wednesday from her privileged position at the International Space Station (ISS).

What it looks like from @Space_Station when your best friend achieves her lifelong dream to go to space. Caught the second stage in progress! We can't wait to welcome you onboard, crew of Soyuz 61! pic.twitter.com/Ws7tInY58P — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) September 25, 2019

On board the ISS-bound spacecraft Soyuz MS-15 (Expedition 61), which launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, was her best friend, NASA flight engineer Jessica Meir. Traveling with Meir were Oleg Skripochka, from the Roscosmos (Russian space agency), and Hazzaa Ali Almansoori, the first United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut to go into space.

3-2-1... LIFTOFF! 🚀 At 9:57am ET, @Astro_Jessica 🇺🇸, cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka 🇷🇺 & spaceflight participant Hazzaa Ali Almansoori 🇦🇪 launched on a journey to their new home aboard the @Space_Station. Tune in: https://t.co/x0oE4sFcsu pic.twitter.com/ETKVudGbNe — NASA (@NASA) September 25, 2019

As explained by Koch in her tweet, the incredible photo shows the second stage trajectory in progress, while the wiggly smoke is a remnant of the liftoff.

Pictures from people on the ground in Kazakhstan also show the uncanny shape the rocket's path took while on its way to the ISS.

