The world's first transgender professional boxer is now the face of Everlast

(CNN) Everlast, the leading brand in boxing, has chosen an unlikely athlete to be the new face of the brand.

The company picked Patricio Manuel, the first male boxer in the world to compete professionally who is transgender, to lead its "Be First" campaign.

As a woman, Manuel was a USA National Amateur Boxing Champion and was invited to compete in the 2012 Olympics trials.

However, a shoulder injury during Olympic qualifying changed everything, Everlast said in a news release.

While Manuel was recovering from the injury he decided to transition from female to male. It proved to be the toughest fight of his life.

