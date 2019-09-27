USA's John Quill to fly home after horror tackle at Rugby World Cup

Photos: Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures The USA were beaten 45-7 by England at the Rugby World Cup in its opening game at Japan 2019. Shaun Davies passes the ball during the Group C match at Kobe Misaki Stadium in Kobe. Hide Caption 1 of 41

Photos: Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures England ran in seven tries, including two from Joe Cokanasiga. Hide Caption 2 of 41

Photos: Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures Elliot Daly of England is tackled by Blaine Scully, who is captain of the USA team. Hide Caption 3 of 41

Photos: Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures The USA did get points on the board with Bryce Campbell of USA going over to score late in the game. Hide Caption 4 of 41

Photos: Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures Earlier on September 26, Italy beat Canada 48-7 at the Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium in Fukuoka. Hide Caption 5 of 41

Photos: Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures Canada's wing Jeff Hassler (back) tackles Italy's full back Matteo Minozzi during Group B game. Hide Caption 6 of 41

Photos: Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures Italy ran in seven tries during the game, though Canada spurned a number of try scoring opportunities. Hide Caption 7 of 41

Photos: Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures Canada's fly-half Peter Nelson hands over the ball in a ruck. Hide Caption 8 of 41

Photos: Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures Tommaso Benvenuti of Italy competes for the ball with Ben Lesage of Canada. Hide Caption 9 of 41