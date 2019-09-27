Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures
The USA were beaten 45-7 by England at the Rugby World Cup in its opening game at Japan 2019. Shaun Davies passes the ball during the Group C match at Kobe Misaki Stadium in Kobe.
England ran in seven tries, including two from Joe Cokanasiga.
Elliot Daly of England is tackled by Blaine Scully, who is captain of the USA team.
The USA did get points on the board with Bryce Campbell of USA going over to score late in the game.
Earlier on September 26, Italy beat Canada 48-7 at the Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium in Fukuoka.
Canada's wing Jeff Hassler (back) tackles Italy's full back Matteo Minozzi during Group B game.
Italy ran in seven tries during the game, though Canada spurned a number of try scoring opportunities.
Canada's fly-half Peter Nelson hands over the ball in a ruck.
Tommaso Benvenuti of Italy competes for the ball with Ben Lesage of Canada.
The 2019 Rugby World Cup delivered its first major shock as minnows Uruguay held on for a historic 30-27 victory over Fiji.