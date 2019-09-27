A single tea bag can leak billions of pieces of microplastic into your brew

(CNN) They're in our oceans, soil, air, snow -- and even in your cup of tea.

Plastic tea bags are shedding billions of shards of microplastics into their water, according to a new study.

Researchers at McGill University in Canada analyzed the effects of placing four different commercial tea bags into boiling water.

They found that a single bag releases around 11.6 billion microplastic particles, and 3.1 billion even smaller nanoplastic particles, into the cup -- thousands of times higher than the amount of plastic previously found in other food and drink.

The health effects of drinking these particles are unknown, according to the researchers , who called for further study into the area.