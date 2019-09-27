A woman in Maine says she got 500 letters from United Healthcare within five days

(CNN) A Maine woman has a message for United Healthcare after it sent her over 500 letters: Make it stop! Please!

Stephanie Lay said she found the piles of letters from the insurance company stashed in her mailbox between Thursday and Monday.

"A week ago Thursday was the first wave of letters, I got 46 letters," she told CNN. "I immediately called United Healthcare insurance and told them I received 46 letters of the same letter."

And the letters just kept coming, piling up to more than 500 by Monday.

They were addressed to her son, who has autism and lives in a private care facility, she said. But instead of her son's name inside when you opened them, the letters said Dear Maine's Department of Health and Human Services -- in Cincinnati, she told local media

