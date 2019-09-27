Nice and Marseille sanctioned for 'discriminatory' behavior of fans

(CNN) French top-flight football clubs Nice and Marseille have been punished for the "discriminatory" behavior of their fans, which has included homophobic banners and chanting.

Nice will have a tier in its stadium closed for a home match, while Marseille's supporters will not be able to attend an away game.

The upper tier of the Tribune Sud stand of Nice's Allianz Riviera stadium will be closed for its match against Lille Saturday, following the ruling from the discipline commission of the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP).

The game was halted for 10 minutes during the first half by referee Clement Turpin, with players escorted off the pitch.

