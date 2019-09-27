NYC boutique Scoop is now a Walmart private label collection...and we want everything

If you could time travel to Manhattan in the 2000s, you might spot celebs like Reese Witherspoon or Jennifer Lopez shopping at the ultra-trendy boutique Scoop. The store shuttered its last 15 shops in 2016, leaving many a stylish New Yorker missing her go-to for all the cool-girl styles from up-and-coming designers. Until now.

Just this month Walmart announced that Scoop is making a comeback as one of the mega e-tailer's private labels (joining the ranks with Sophia Vergara and Ellen Degeneres). Working directly with the boutique's founder Stefani Greenfield, Walmart's head of fashion Denise Incandela said in a press release, "I think our customers will also be amazed by the elevated details that typically come at a more premium price, like certified vegan leather and faux fur, fully lined outwear, unique denim washes and trim -- including side-taping, metal studs and double needle-top stitching -- and exceptional shoes and handbags."

Including more than 100 super-affordable pieces ranging from a two-pack of slouchy beanies for $15 to a faux leopard overcoat for $65, the collaboration is inclusive, offering sizes from XS to XXXL. We tested some of the goods and can verify that everything—from the vegan leather biker jacket to those faux snakeskin booties—is incredibly on-trend and stylish in person and looks far more expensive than it actually is. (Seriously. Those booties retail for $39.95!)

See our faves from the line below and shop the whole collection here.

Sarah High Heeled Ankle Bootie ($39.95, walmart.com)

Ruched Sleeve Ruffle Faux Wrap Mini Dress Leopard Print ($32.95, walmart.com)

Ruched Sleeve Ruffle Faux Wrap Mini Dress Paisley Print ($32.95, walmart.com)

Teddy Faux Fur Overcoat ($49.95, walmart.com)

Vegan Leather Biker Jacket ($49.95, walmart.com)

Faux Crocodile Top Handle Crossbody ($22.95, walmart.com)

Slouchy Beanie Set ($14.95, walmart.com)

Blouson Sleeve Maxi Dress Floral Print ($59.95, walmart.com)

Midi Slip Skirt Leopard Print ($22.95, walmart.com)

Enzyme Wash Stay in the Rainbow Short Sleeve T-Shirt ($14.95, walmart.com)

Slip Midi Dress Dot Print ($29.95, walmart.com)

Wide Brim Floppy Felt Hat ($28.95, walmart.com)

Faux Snake Belt Bag ($19.95, walmart.com)

Penny Microsuede High Heel Slouch Boot ($49.95, walmart.com)

Scrunch Sleeve Shawl Collar Boyfriend Blazer ($39.95, walmart.com)