Triple Force Friday is your time to shop Star Wars toys and tech

Triple Force Friday is fast upon us — Oct. 4, to be exact — and it will feature exciting new items themed after Disney's upcoming "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Those include a detailed figurine set of familiar heroes, as well as elite Sith Trooper armor for kids just in time for Halloween. Although we'll have to wait for the figurine set to come out, the Sith Trooper armor is available for preorder now.
That being said, there is plenty to check out before Triple Force Friday! Disney's shopDisney website is brimming with fun and functional Star Wars items. I find it hard to resist picking up any Porg I come across, such as this Porg figure by Lego — Star Wars! If you're looking for something that is already constructed, try Rey's Lightsaber or Kylo's Lightsaber on for size. Both sabers glow with the colors featured in the movies, and contain motion sensors, so they react to your swings. There is much more to discover Here is a list of awesome Star Wars themed tech, home, toy and clothing items:
Tech and Home
- BB-8 Activity Tracker for Kids ($79.99; shopdisney.com) — Track your steps, sleep and daily activity with this vivofit jr. 2 activity tracker, featuring the motivational BB-8 from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."
- BB-8 Talking Figure ($39.95; shopdisney.com) — Bolster your resistance with this 9.5-inch, talking BB-8 figure. He moves, lights up and comes with 17 sound effects.
- Droid Commander Playset ($209.95; shopdisney.com) — Build a Lego R2-D2, a Gonk droid or a Mouse droid and control your it via Bluetooth. This STEM toy lets you code movements and actions for your droid to complete missions and destroy buildable props.
- Rey Lightsaber ($32.99; shopdisney.com) — Join forces with the Rebel Alliance with Rey's lightsaber from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Glows an intense blue and produces sound effects with the aid of a motion sensor.
- Kylo Ren Lightsaber ($32.99; shopdisney.com) — Consider your darker side with Kylo's lightsaber from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Glows an evil red and produces sound effects with the aid of a motion sensor.
- Chewbacca 1-Cup Coffee Maker ($24.95; shopdisney.com) — Wookiees are never drowsy after their coffee, and you won't be either with this Alliance Starbird coffee maker and Chewbacca mug.
- Star Wars 2-Quart Slow Cooker ($19.95; shopdisney.com) — Prepare a variety of dishes and appetizers fit for a Sith Lord with this Star Wars slow cooker.
- Millennium Falcon Stainless Steel Water Bottle ($21.95; shopdisney.com) — A stainless steel water bottle featuring the Millennium Falcon in gold.
- Darth Vader Throw Pillow ($33; shopdisney.com) — A throw pillow dubiously proclaiming Darth Vader the "best dad in the galaxy."
Toys and Clothing
- Sith Trooper Blaster ($29.95; shopdisney.com) — A blaster used by the First Order's army in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Lights up and creates laser noises like in the movie!
- Porg Figure ($79.95; shopdisney.com) — Construct your own loveable Lego Porg from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."
- Rey Action Figure ($6.99, originally $12.99; shopdisney.com) — A poseable Rey action figure from the new Star Wars Toybox Series. (on sale)
- Star Wars Resistance Ace Squadron ($19.95; shopdisney.com) — Bicycle Playing cards depicting the starfighter squadron that were tasked with defending the Colossus refueling station.
- Star Wars Halloween T-Shirt ($24.95; shopdisney.com) — Men's T-Shirt depicting some Star Wars characters, good and evil, in search of treats unknown.
- Star Wars Rebel Alliance Tunic ($26.99, originally $44.99; shopdisney.com) — Women's Tunic displaying your loyalty the Rebel Alliance. (on sale)
- Porg T-Shirt ($24.95; shopdisney.com) — Adult T-Shirt featuring an adorable porg!
- Star Wars Jogger Pants ($23.99, originally $39.99; shopdisney.com) — Women's jogger pants with a tasteful Star Wars logo on the leg.
- Captain Phasma T-Shirt ($18.95; shopdisney.com) — A fabulous shirt for girls depicting Captain Phasma.
- BB-8 Let's Roll T-Shirt ($16.95; shopdisney.com) — A shirt for boys with BB-8 rolling and ready for action.
Things to come on Triple Force Friday (Oct. 4)
- "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Resistance Figurine Set — A deluxe figurine set containing 10 unique characters from Star Wars: "The Rise of Skywalker."
- Sith Trooper Costume for Kids — The red armor of the elite Sith Troopers in the First Order's army, to be seen in action in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
As excited as we are about Triple Force Friday, these are the only items we know about. Be sure to check back for updates as we learn more, and may the Force be with you!
Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.