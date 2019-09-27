Triple Force Friday is your time to shop Star Wars toys and tech

Triple Force Friday is fast upon us — Oct. 4, to be exact — and it will feature exciting new items themed after Disney's upcoming "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Those include a detailed figurine set of familiar heroes, as well as elite Sith Trooper armor for kids just in time for Halloween. Although we'll have to wait for the figurine set to come out, the Sith Trooper armor is available for preorder now.

That being said, there is plenty to check out before Triple Force Friday! Disney's shopDisney website is brimming with fun and functional Star Wars items. I find it hard to resist picking up any Porg I come across, such as this Porg figure by Lego — Star Wars! If you're looking for something that is already constructed, try Rey's Lightsaber or Kylo's Lightsaber on for size. Both sabers glow with the colors featured in the movies, and contain motion sensors, so they react to your swings. There is much more to discover Here is a list of awesome Star Wars themed tech, home, toy and clothing items:

Tech and Home

Toys and Clothing

Things to come on Triple Force Friday (Oct. 4)

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Resistance Figurine Set — A deluxe figurine set containing 10 unique characters from Star Wars: "The Rise of Skywalker."

Sith Trooper Costume for Kids — The red armor of the elite Sith Troopers in the First Order's army, to be seen in action in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

As excited as we are about Triple Force Friday, these are the only items we know about. Be sure to check back for updates as we learn more, and may the Force be with you!

