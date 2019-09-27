Just $59.99, this hair dryer aims to give you a faster, healthier blowout

Hair drying is a tedious, yet essential, part of everyday life for many of us. So when there's an opportunity to do it better, quicker or in a way that's better for your hair, that's something worth noticing.

The NuMe Bold Hair Dryer & Concentrator Nozzle ($59.99, originally $99; joyus.com) is a simple and effective tool that aims to boost the hair drying experience.. It's ergonomically designed, and I love this hairdryer's soft touch finish. It feels way more luxe than a typical plastic model, which makes it easier to hold for an extended period of time.

When it comes to the hairdryer's technology, it features negative ion conditioning that works to minimize frizz and maintain your hair's natural moisture, all while giving your hair a silky smooth shine. The far infrared heat and ceramic grill help protect your hair, particularly over time.

Other great features include the temperature and speed settings, which are built in to the hairdryer as a switch with different notches. Again, it's a little touch that feels more thoughtful than a button, though the hairdryer is also equipped with your classic cool shot button on the front. The hair dryer isn't super lightweight, but definitely isn't too heavy, and the volume is quiet compared to other hair dryers I've had.

You'll also get a concentrator nozzle, the perfect tool when it comes to replicating your favorite salon-style blowouts at home, and it's super easy to use. You're getting an excellent value when you purchase the NuMe Bold Hair Dryer & Concentrator Nozzle. And for 39% off its original price, now's the time to buy.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.