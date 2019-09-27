Lego unveils eight 'Star Wars' sets to celebrate Triple Force Friday

Story highlights These new sets span classic "Star Wars," "The Rise of Skywalker" and "The Mandalorian"

There's a new "Star Wars" movie on the horizon and you know what that means: Plenty of toys, toys and toys. And Lego is joining on the party with sets from "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," classic sets and even some from the upcoming Disney+ show "The Mandalorian."

All of these will be available on Oct. 4, direct from Lego.

Kicking things off from the upcoming "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" film is, of course, a new and updated Millennium Falcon. At $159, you're getting a large Lego set complete with Finn, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, Boolio, C-3PO, R2-D2 and D-O miniifigures. Plus with 1,351 pieces, there will be plenty of fun.

Also from "The Rise of Skywalker" is a Resistance A-Wing Starfighter at $29.99 that will send you into action with heroes Lt. Connix and Snap Wexley. For $69.99, you can pair that with the Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter, complete with Poe Dameron, D-O and an astromech droid. This resistance ship is one of the strongest in the galaxy.

And if you're looking for Rey and BB-8, you'll have to go with the Pasaana Speeder Chase set at $39.99. This 373-piece set comes with two vehicles and offers a lot for the price. Those who want to join the Dark Side, will likely opt for Kylo Ren's Shuttle. This $119.99 set is made up of 1,005 pieces and includes six minifigures. You'll score Kylo Ren's lightsaber to go along with the minifigure.

Those who want to play with iconic moments from "The Mandalorian" will need to go with the $49.99 AT-ST Raider. Not only does this set look awesome, but it consists of 540 pieces and is one epic walker.

Lego satisfies classic fans with a large Jedi Master Yoda for $99.99, which is made with 1,771 pieces. Or you can opt for the affordable Death Star Cannon set, which showcases the iconic scene for $19.99.

Plus, ahead of Triple Force Friday, Lego is discounting a number of "Star Wars" sets in the online store. Stay tuned for full reviews of a few of these new sets.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.