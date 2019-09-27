Osmo Pocket is perfect camera to take crystal clear video while on the move

When it comes to drones, stabilizers and cameras, DJI is a brand always near the top. And the Osmo Pocket is a product that puts the stabilizers and cameras in one package. Unlike the DJI Osmo Mobiles, which uses your iOS or Android device, this is an all-in-one package.

At $349 from StackSocial, the DJI Osmo Pocket is a 4K camera and stabilizer in one. In addition to its compact size,the handle and main base of the Osmo Pocket includes a charging port, a slot for a microSD card and controls. You'll even find a tiny, but helpful screen that gives you a live view and pertinent information.

On the top, you'll find the 4K camera on a three-axis gimbal. This way, no matter how you turn the Osmo Pocket, you'll find that it will stabilize the shot. Best of all, it's physical stabilizing, so videos and photos should be super clear.

You can easily connect your smartphone to the Osmo Pocket for easy data transfer, and within the companion "Mimo" app, you can export premade videos to share. At $349, you're getting a versatile camera that offers impressive footage.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.