For those with book commitment issues, this app provides a library of summaries

Carving out time to sit down and read a whole book is great, but what if you want to digest something in less time? That won't replace the joy of a great novel or nonfiction work, but it can entertain and occupy your time while commuting on the train.

Well, this lifetime subscription to 12min Book Summary Library offers a unique service. It has a library filled with a summary of books, or as the company puts it, micro books. Essentially, its team has synthesized select titles to a micro book that can be read from your phone or computer. It's kind of like a thicker SparkNotes, if you will, so while it doesn't replace a book, it's a way to digest literature on the go.

Even better, if you have a Kindle, you can send your micro book from 12min Book Summary Library to your e-reader. This will let you access the e-book on the Kindle, even when you're offline.

At $39 for a lifetime subscription to 12min Book Summary Library, it seems like a solid deal, especially if you're a literary buff. For instance, you could try the micro book, see if it interests you and then buy the full title.

