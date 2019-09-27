You can get paid $30 an hour to taste test Domino's garlic bread

(CNN) Domino's lovers -- get ready for your dream job.

The pizza chain is looking for a taste-tester for its garlic bread in Brisbane, Australia. The job, which was posted on LinkedIn on Tuesday, will pay someone 30 Australian dollars ($20) an hour -- pizza lunch included -- to spend a day taste-testing at the Domino's regional headquarters.

If you live on the other side of Australia, don't lose hope -- Domino's will pay for a hotel and return domestic flight if you are chosen and don't live in driving distance.

The ideal candidate "understands the perfect 'crunch to softness' ratio," and "never met a carb they didn't like," said Domino's in the listing. They must also have "working taste buds" and have "burned their fingers at least once not being able to wait for the garlic bread to cool down."

The perfect job does not exi... Domino's is now hiring a Chief Garlic Bread Taste Tester: https://t.co/udPGTOBM2D pic.twitter.com/bCNokhCvHB — Domino's Australia (@Dominos_AU) September 24, 2019

If you're that friend who always comments on what people order during an outing, this may be the job for you -- the perfect applicant "has a history of reviewing other people's food choices (solicited and/or unsolicited)," the listing says.

