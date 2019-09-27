Model's mysterious death is shining a light on Thailand's entertainment industry

Bangkok, Thailand (CNN) The mysterious death of a young woman in Thailand, whose body was found in the lobby of an apartment building, has gripped the nation and highlighted the risks women who work in the service and promotions industry face.

Police arrested a male model in connection with Thitima Noraphanpiphat's death Wednesday after CCTV footage appeared to show him dragging her lifeless body into an elevator and leaving her on a sofa in the lobby of his Bangkok condominium.

Thitima, 25, was a model, product presenter and party entertainer and had been paid to serve drinks at a party on September 16 at a house outside Bangkok in Nonthaburi. Her body was found in the lobby of the main suspect's apartment building later that night, Metropolitan Police Chief Pol Lt. Gen. Suthipong Wongpin told CNN.

Thitima's death has dominated headlines in the country, and the circumstances surrounding her final hours have become the center of intense speculation and rumor.

On Thursday, police arrested six more people who attended the party after another woman filed a complaint to police saying she was made to drink so much that she became unconscious. She woke up naked the next morning.

Read More